WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 3, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 03

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI FEB 04

The Reg Presents: Rhapsody in Black (a one-man show performed by LeLand Gantt) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Black Widow – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT FEB 05

Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Hanna & Horton – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Acoustic Jukebox – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: American Underdog – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON FEB 07