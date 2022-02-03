WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 3, 2022

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 3, 2022

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 03

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI FEB 04

  • The Reg Presents: Rhapsody in Black (a one-man show performed by LeLand Gantt) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • Black Widow – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT FEB 05

  • Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Hanna & Horton – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Acoustic Jukebox – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • Movies at The Reg: American Underdog – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON FEB 07

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.