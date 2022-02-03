WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 3, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 03
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI FEB 04
- The Reg Presents: Rhapsody in Black (a one-man show performed by LeLand Gantt) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Black Widow – Warren American Legion – Warren
SAT FEB 05
- Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Hanna & Horton – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Acoustic Jukebox – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Movies at The Reg: American Underdog – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
MON FEB 07
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
