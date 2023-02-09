WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 9, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 09
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI FEB 10
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- RootsCollider – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT FEB 11
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Twisted Lid – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA
- Movies at The Reg:Till – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 12
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Chiz Rider (free show) – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 13
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE FEB 14
- Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
WED FEB 15
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Whale – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
