WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 9, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 09

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI FEB 10

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

RootsCollider – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT FEB 11

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Twisted Lid – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA

Movies at The Reg:Till – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 12

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Chiz Rider (free show) – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 13

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE FEB 14

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

WED FEB 15