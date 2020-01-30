WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2020

THU JAN 30
- Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Soup and a Song Fundraiser ft. Trinity UMC – St. Susan Center – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
FRI JAN 31
- Adam Gould – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Qwister – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ryan Buzzetto – Big Shots – Kennedy
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SAT FEB 1
- Gabriel Birkby – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
- Hanna & Horton and The Winter Fellas – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Movies at the Reg: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SUN FEB 2
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
SAT FEB 8
- Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
