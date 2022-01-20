WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 20, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 20

The Karl/Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Second Act – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JAN 21

A ndy Schmidt organ recital – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown

White Bronco – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

A koostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren

Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville

The Big Sauce Trio – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

G abe Stillman – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT JAN 22

We Speak Canadian (final show) – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Jeff Fetterman Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Iron Lace – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

IOT – Madigan’s – Ellicottville

Kody & Herren – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville

Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville

Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Encanto – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 23

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 24