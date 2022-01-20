WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 20, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JAN 20
- The Karl/Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Second Act – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI JAN 21
- Andy Schmidt organ recital – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- White Bronco – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Akoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren
- Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville
- The Big Sauce Trio – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Gabe Stillman – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT JAN 22
- We Speak Canadian (final show) – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Jeff Fetterman Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Iron Lace – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- IOT – Madigan’s – Ellicottville
- Kody & Herren – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville
- Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Encanto – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 23
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JAN 24
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
