WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 6, 2022

Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 06

  • Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
  • Karl/Marks’ Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

FRI JAN 07

  • Bill Ward and Bumpy Peterson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
  • Interstate Daydream – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
  • Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren
  • DTO – The Tap Room – Westfield

SAT JAN 08

  • Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
  • Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Brian K Chase – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
  • OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • DJ Mack – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
  • Two for the Show – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • Movies at The Reg: No Time to Die – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON JAN 10 

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 12

  • Movies at The Reg: Spencer – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

