WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 6, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU JAN 06
- Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Karl/Marks’ Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
FRI JAN 07
- Bill Ward and Bumpy Peterson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren
- DTO – The Tap Room – Westfield
SAT JAN 08
- Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Brian K Chase – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- DJ Mack – The Cooler – Sherman
- Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Two for the Show – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Movies at The Reg: No Time to Die – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
MON JAN 10
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JAN 12
- Movies at The Reg: Spencer – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
