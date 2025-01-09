WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 9, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JAN 09
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI JAN 10
- SON featuring Jared Hill (Darkwater Duo) – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Lenny and The Landshark – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Surprise Guise – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Vinny & The Mudflaps and Jamie Smith – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Gladiator 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JAN 11
- In Crowd – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Brian K. Chase – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hultman-Schwartz Trio – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Shamus O’Donnell – The Cooler – Sherman
- 5 Man aKoostik Jam – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Another Round Bar ‘n Grill – Cherry Creek
SUN JAN 12
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED JAN 15
- Open mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Here – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply