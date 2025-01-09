WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 9, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JAN 09

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI JAN 10

SON featuring Jared Hill (Darkwater Duo) – The Tap Room – Westfield

Lenny and The Landshark – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Surprise Guise – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Vinny & The Mudflaps and Jamie Smith – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Gladiator 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 11

In Crowd – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Brian K. Chase – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hultman-Schwartz Trio – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Shamus O’Donnell – The Cooler – Sherman

5 Man aKoostik Jam – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Another Round Bar ‘n Grill – Cherry Creek

SUN JAN 12

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED JAN 15