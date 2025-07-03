WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 03, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU July 03

4th Annual Heron Kickoff Barnapalooza Hoedown – The Heron – Sherman

Porcelain Bus Drivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Uncle Bens Remedy, Lenny & the Landshark, Sean Patrick McGraw, Honky Tonk Heroes, The Beard and the Bird – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI July 04

Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 1) – The Heron – Sherman

Ion Sky – Richard Hartley Park (4th of July Summerfest Celebration) – Bemus Point

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo – Cornplanter Cove – Kinzua Lake

Touch of Grey – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Alexanders on the Lake – Findley Lake

Party McFly – Memorial Park – Dunkirk

SAT July 05

Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 2) – The Heron – Sherman

Eric Lindquist – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown

Hooligans Holiday – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Hannas – Weeden Park – Randolph

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

GoldiROCKS – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Party McFly – Camp Chautauqua – Chautauqua

Campfire Junkie – House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

Tiny – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Ion Sky – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk

Rockabilly Stevie Blues, BR3 – Dunkirk Lakeside Club – Dunkirk

SUN July 06

Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 3) – The Heron – Sherman

Sean Patrick McGraw, The Jameses, The Dryes (Rock the Lake) – Hartley Park – Lakewood

Sunday Sessions w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Will Holton – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Campfire Junkie – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Lakewood Rod and Gun – Lakewood

Eliot Road Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Party McFly – Barts Cove – Dunkirk

OsbornNash – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk

TUE July 08

Sukanya Burman Dance Company (Memory Cafe) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Trever Wilkins – Ribs N Bones – Warren

Campfire Acoustic Open jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Party McFly – Silver Creek Park – Silver Creek

WED July 09