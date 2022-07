WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 07, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 07

Open Mic Night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

The Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jackson Rohm – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI JUL 08

Ron McEntire (organ concert) – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Feverhawk – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Ben Bracey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

South City – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Brianna Blakenship – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

ABTrio – The Tap Room – Westfield

SAT JUL 09

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

Hot at Bats with Fane and DJ Blomquist – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – Vikings Lake Park – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse Smith – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

Midnight Smoke – When Pigs Fly BBQ – Westfield

Ralph Chamberlain Band – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN JUL 10

Gavin Paterniti – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bill Ward’s “Sunday Sessions” featuring Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Movies at The Reg: The Muppet Movie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

MON JUL 11

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE JUL 12

Bill Ward and Sally Schaefer – Andriaccio’s Restaurant – Chautauqua

WED JUL 13