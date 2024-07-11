WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 11, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 11

The Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Kokomo Time Band – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Jazz Crossing with Jim Madden – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Daniel Cecil – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI JUL 12

Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dual Identity – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

A Strange Kind of Sunshine/River Lynch – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point

Brianna Blankenship – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Dan Douglas Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman

SAT JUL 13

Ben Bracey – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Kallie Williams/Miranda Wilcox/Dean Wells/Sweet Jane/Kenny Anderson – Wicked Warren’s (grand opening) – Jamestown

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Probables/Smilo and The Ghost – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Las Call – The Fish – Bemus Point

Hellz Bellz – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN JUL 14

John Stizenstatter – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Twenty Eighth Creek Band – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUL 15

SON – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUL 17