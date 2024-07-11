WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 11, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 11
- The Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Kokomo Time Band – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Jazz Crossing with Jim Madden – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Daniel Cecil – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI JUL 12
- Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dual Identity – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine/River Lynch – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Brianna Blankenship – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Dan Douglas Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman
SAT JUL 13
- Ben Bracey – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams/Miranda Wilcox/Dean Wells/Sweet Jane/Kenny Anderson – Wicked Warren’s (grand opening) – Jamestown
- Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Probables/Smilo and The Ghost – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Las Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Hellz Bellz – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN JUL 14
- John Stizenstatter – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Twenty Eighth Creek Band – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON JUL 15
- SON – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUL 17
- Sixpence – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kev Rowe and Friends – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
