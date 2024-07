WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 18, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 18

Letter to Elise/Karma Queen/Kallie Williams – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Pearl City Big Band – Davis Park – Falconer

Brown Dog Acoustics – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny & The Landshark – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Pat Cook (Patsy Cline tribute) – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Scott Bradley & Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI JUL 19

The Karl/Marks Revolution – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Wide Awake (U2 tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point

Kev Rowe and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Mid-Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SAT JUL 20

Lenin-McCarthy (Beatles tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jade Giambrone – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

MoChester (Sublime tribute)/Charity Nuse and Friends – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Bucked Up – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Loose Connection – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SUN JUL 21

Aaron and Boaz Mecham – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Two For Flinching – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tito & Vince Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Only Humen – The Fish – Bemus Point

Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

HonkyTonk Heroes – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUL 22

Gavin Paterniti – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE JUL 23

Charity Nuse – Ribs and Bones – Warren, PA

WED JUL 24