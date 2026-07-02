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WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 2, 2026

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THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 02

  • Of A Feather – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Eliot Road Duo – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood
  • The In Crowd – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Retro Phonics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Reece Gus & The Fifths – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
  • Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
  • Mark Wilson – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
  • Sean Patrick McGraw/Hintz of Thunder – Memorial Park – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 03

  • Erik Thor – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
  • Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
  • Stevie and Toni – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Qwister duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Beard and the Bird, Sean Patrick McGraw, Juvenile Characteristics, That Ted – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Tommy Z Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Doug Phillips Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
  • The Swamp Yankees – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • GoldiROCKS – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
  • Slim & Red – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • HonkyTonk Heroes lite – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • aKoostikly Challenged – Betts Park – Warren, PA
  • Two For Flinching/Tiny Music – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

SAT JUL 04

  • Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
  • GoldiROCKS – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
  • Johnny Bauer Duo/Jacob Blair – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Ion Sky – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
  • Michael Hund and the Classic Rock All-Stars – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
  • New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • Gavin Paterniti – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
  • Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Porcelain Busdrivers/Total Chaos – Lakeside Park – Mayville

SUN JUL 05

  • OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Gypsy Queen – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Derek Davis Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • aKoostikly Challenged trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
  • Acoustic Steve – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Jade Giambrone – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Bill Ward and Chris Panfil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE JUL 07

  • Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
  • Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
  • Trever Wilkins – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
  • Watch Your Step – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUL 08

  • The Chipper Experience! – Where Comedy & Magic Collide – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
  • Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
  • Larsen Family Band – Desi Arnaz Bandshell – Celoron
  • The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Angel Busch – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Britt See – The Cooler – Sherman

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.