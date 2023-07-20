WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 20, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 20

Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Infinity students – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., Winter Garden Plaza and The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Pearl City Jazz – Davis Park – Falconer

Ion Sky – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Marc Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JUL 21

Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., 4 Below, Winter Garden Plaza, The Wine Cellar and The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

SON – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

A-List – The Fish – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Movies at The Reg: The Little Mermaid – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 22

Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., 4 Below, Winter Garden Plaza, The Wine Cellar and The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Two For Flinching – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Untouchables – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Alex Kates – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point

Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Movies at The Reg: The Little Mermaid (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JUL 23

Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Joe and the Schmoes – The Fish – Bemus Point

Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hanna & Horton – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

MON JUL 24

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Cindy Love – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUL 26