WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 23, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 23
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pearl City Jazz – Davis Park – Falconer
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Kokomo Time Band – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Derek & Angel – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Jamie Smith – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Scott Bradley and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Midnight Frolic – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- The Midroom Drifters/Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUL 24
- Jerod Eggleston – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Mike Brunacini – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Britt See – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Trenton Shutters – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Uncaged (Zac Brown tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Cami Clune Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Tapped In – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- 84 & Capricorn – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Leviticus – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 25
- Qwister – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Falconer Power Sports – Falconer
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd tribute) with Slim & Red – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Backlog – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- We Speak Canadian – Trattoria Partenope – Bemus Point
- Hollywood Mafia – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dueling Piano Show – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Mike Mannarino – The Cooler – Sherman
- Charity Nuse Duo – Sugar Grove Community Park – Sugar Grove, PA
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Cold Shot Trio – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk
SUN JUL 26
- Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Brass Transit (Chicago tribute) – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Crush – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- We Speak Canadian – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Gavin Paterniti – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- OsbornNash – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga
- Pete Howard Duo – The Cooler – Sherman
- The Rooftop Project Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE JUL 28
- Mike Brunacini – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Alyssa Wismar – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Krossbones – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUL 29
- Kallie Williams – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
- PA Line – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jack Stevenson – The Cooler – Sherman
- White Bronco – Barker Commons – Fredonia
- Ion Sky – Point Gratiot – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: Girls Like Girls – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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