WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 29, 2021

THU JUL 29
- Pearl City Jazz – Falconer Park – Falconer
- Derek Davis – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Dean Wells – The Fish – Bemus Point
FRI JUL 30
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Larry Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at the Reg: The Sparks Brothers – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- The Chillbillys – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
SAT JUL 31
- Heron Summer Concert Series: Rebecca McIlvain, Josh Fox, Someday Maybe Band, and Tyler Wescott – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- OsbornNash – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek
- Juvenile Characteristics – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Boogie Wonder Band – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Free Riverside Saturday ft. The Blues Brothers (with live music from Uptown Fever) – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown
SUN AUG 01
- Backlog – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Bill Ward with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED AUG 04
- Movies at the Reg: Pulp Fiction – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply