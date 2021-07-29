WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 29, 2021

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 29, 2021

By Leave a Comment

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 29

  • Pearl City Jazz – Falconer Park – Falconer
  • Derek Davis – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
  • Dean Wells – The Fish – Bemus Point

FRI JUL 30

  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Empty Pint – Lakewood
  • Larry Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Movies at the Reg: The Sparks Brothers – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • The Chillbillys – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

SAT JUL 31

  • Heron Summer Concert Series: Rebecca McIlvain, Josh Fox, Someday Maybe Band, and Tyler Wescott – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
  • OsbornNash – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek
  • Juvenile Characteristics – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Boogie Wonder Band – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
  • Free Riverside Saturday ft. The Blues Brothers (with live music from Uptown Fever) – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown

SUN AUG 01

  • Backlog – The Hideaway – Steamburg
  • Bill Ward with Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED AUG 04

  • Movies at the Reg: Pulp Fiction – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.