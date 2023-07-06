WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 6, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 06

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Razz and Friends – Davis Park – Falconer

Jamestown Thunder community drum circle – Bemus Point Park – Bemus Point

Interstate Daydream – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Sean Patrick McGraw – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JUL 07

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Salinas and Daze Ago – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Twisted Lid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

Movies at The Reg: About My Father – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 08

Pocket Vinyl – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Charity Nuse and John Streed – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Two For Flinching – Homestead Park – Frewsburg

Darkwater Duo – Village Casino – Bemus Point

In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SUN JUL 09

The Reg presents: Vixen – Live in Concert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

The High Life – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point

Open mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUL 10

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Charity Nuse – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUL 12