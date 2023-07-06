WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 6, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 06

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Razz and Friends – Davis Park – Falconer
  • Jamestown Thunder community drum circle – Bemus Point Park – Bemus Point
  • Interstate Daydream – Lakeside Park – Mayville
  • Sean Patrick McGraw – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
  • Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JUL 07

  • Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • The Salinas and Daze Ago – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
  • Twisted Lid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Movies at The Reg: About My Father – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 08

  • Pocket Vinyl – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Charity Nuse and John Streed – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Two For Flinching – Homestead Park – Frewsburg
  • Darkwater Duo – Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SUN JUL 09

  • The Reg presents: Vixen – Live in Concert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
  • Nick Slagle – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
  • The High Life – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Open mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUL 10

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
  • Charity Nuse – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUL 12

  • Lenny and the Landshark – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Open mic night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Ion Sky – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
  • Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Movies at The Reg: The Outsiders – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

