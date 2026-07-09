WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 9, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 09

The Mecham Brothers Duo – Marvin House – Jamestown

Kallie & Kayla – Davis Park – Falconer

Ryan Melquist – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Watch Your Step – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

SON – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

New Orleans Jazz Party – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Ed Bernik – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Hurricane (Scorpions tribute)/Black Widow – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 10

Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Logan & Laura – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Kaley Lynch – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Down Right Dirty – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Acoustic Trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

We Speak Canadian – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Miranda Wilcox – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

SAT JUL 11

Gavin Paterniti – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Back & Forth (Foo Fighters tribute)/Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Twisted Lid – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Swamp Yankees – Woodside Campground – Cassadaga

Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

One Boomer – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

R&S Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman

Hyde & Seek – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Danger Bird – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Dark Horse Run – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk

Sousaphunk with Joe Bellanti/The Good Hulslander Duo – The Tap Room – Westfield

SUN JUL 12

The Mecham Brothers Duo – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

AbbaMania Canada – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Dirty Shirley – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Brown Dog Acoustics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Midnight Recovery – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga

The Probables with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Acoustic Steve – The Cooler – Sherman

Robert Jon & The Wreck, Bywater Call and Gabe Stillman – Pine Junction – Sherman

Ray and the County Kind – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE JUL 14

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Brian Hicks/Derek Davis – Ellington Town Park – Ellington

Reefer Knifefight – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Ion Sky – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUL 15