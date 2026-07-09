WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 9, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 09
- The Mecham Brothers Duo – Marvin House – Jamestown
- Kallie & Kayla – Davis Park – Falconer
- Ryan Melquist – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Watch Your Step – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- SON – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- New Orleans Jazz Party – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- Ed Bernik – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Hurricane (Scorpions tribute)/Black Widow – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUL 10
- Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Logan & Laura – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Kaley Lynch – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Down Right Dirty – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Acoustic Trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- We Speak Canadian – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Miranda Wilcox – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
SAT JUL 11
- Gavin Paterniti – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Back & Forth (Foo Fighters tribute)/Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Twisted Lid – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Swamp Yankees – Woodside Campground – Cassadaga
- Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- One Boomer – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- R&S Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman
- Hyde & Seek – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Danger Bird – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Dark Horse Run – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk
- Sousaphunk with Joe Bellanti/The Good Hulslander Duo – The Tap Room – Westfield
SUN JUL 12
- The Mecham Brothers Duo – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- AbbaMania Canada – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Dirty Shirley – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Midnight Recovery – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga
- The Probables with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Acoustic Steve – The Cooler – Sherman
- Robert Jon & The Wreck, Bywater Call and Gabe Stillman – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Ray and the County Kind – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE JUL 14
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Brian Hicks/Derek Davis – Ellington Town Park – Ellington
- Reefer Knifefight – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Ion Sky – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUL 15
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Desi Arnaz Bandshell – Celoron
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Backlog – Point Gratiot – Dunkirk
Leave a Reply