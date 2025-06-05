WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 05, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU June 05
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Celeron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celeron
- Kallie Williams – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell
- AJ Tetzlaff – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Derek Davis, Greg Bugbee – Village Casino – Bemus Point
FRI June 06
- Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- 7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute) – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- The New Smith Brothers – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Living Room Jam Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Taylor Remaid – Celeron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celeron
- Oldfish – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Infinity Student Kaleidoscope Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown
- Nu Juice – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
SAT June 07
- Smokin 45 – Celoron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celoron
- Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville
- Iron Eyes Experience – Bull Frog – Jamestown
- White Bronco – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Hellz Bellz (AC/DC Tribute) – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Pat Cook & the North Shore Band, Patsy Cline Tribute Band – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- AOH – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dueling Pianos – Contis Overtime – Kennedy
- Silent Legacy – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Michael Aarons Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- CCMTA 2025 Spring All-County Festival – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Ashville Llama Club – Ashville
- DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point
SUN June 08
- Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny & the Landshark – Ellery Center VFW – Ellery Center
TUE June 10
- Memory Cafe Drag Lunch w/ Lips Poppin – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Reefer Knifefight – Ribs and Bones – Warren
WED June 11
- Movies at the Reg: The Wedding Banquet – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Wicked Warrens Summer Jam – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
Leave a Reply