WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 05, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU June 05

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Celeron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celeron

Kallie Williams – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell

AJ Tetzlaff – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Derek Davis, Greg Bugbee – Village Casino – Bemus Point

FRI June 06

Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

7 Bridges (Eagles Tribute) – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

The New Smith Brothers – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Living Room Jam Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Taylor Remaid – Celeron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celeron

Oldfish – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Infinity Student Kaleidoscope Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown

Nu Juice – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

SAT June 07

Smokin 45 – Celoron Park (Celeron Rib Fest) – Celoron

Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville

Iron Eyes Experience – Bull Frog – Jamestown

White Bronco – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Hellz Bellz (AC/DC Tribute) – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Pat Cook & the North Shore Band, Patsy Cline Tribute Band – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

AOH – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Dueling Pianos – Contis Overtime – Kennedy

Silent Legacy – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Michael Aarons Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

CCMTA 2025 Spring All-County Festival – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Ashville Llama Club – Ashville

DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point

SUN June 08

Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti

Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lenny & the Landshark – Ellery Center VFW – Ellery Center

TUE June 10

Memory Cafe Drag Lunch w/ Lips Poppin – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Reefer Knifefight – Ribs and Bones – Warren

WED June 11