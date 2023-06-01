WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 1, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 01

Brian Hanna and Bryan Moore – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JUN 02

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Small Town Rollers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jeremy Applebaum – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point

Jeremy Jaeger Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Movies at The Reg: Big George Foreman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUN 03

Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Welcome Distraction – The Fish – Bemus Point

Smokin’ 45 – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

SUN JUN 04

Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Erika & Jesse – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeoman – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Raise the Roof/Inspire Fest – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

MON JUN 05

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JUN 07