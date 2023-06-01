WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 1, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUN 01
- Brian Hanna and Bryan Moore – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI JUN 02
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Small Town Rollers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jeremy Applebaum – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Jeremy Jaeger Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Big George Foreman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUN 03
- Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Welcome Distraction – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Smokin’ 45 – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
SUN JUN 04
- Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Doug Yeoman – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Raise the Roof/Inspire Fest – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
MON JUN 05
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JUN 07
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open mic night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- Adam Gould – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at The Reg: Paint – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
