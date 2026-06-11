WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 11, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 11
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Trenton Shutters – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Jamie Smith – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- We Speak Canadian/Canada Rocks USA – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
FRI JUN 12
- Marley Ohl – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Southpaw Sal – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- 2AM – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Sweet Jane Band – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Short Bus – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Echoes on Water – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Tyler McClain – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Gavin Paterniti – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
- Movies at The Reg: The Celluloid Closet – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUN 13
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tracey and Grits – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- theCAUSE/Brown Dog Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Two Towns – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Davey Allen – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mister Green – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Hagg Brothers Band – The Cooler – Sherman
- aKoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Party McFly – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk
SUN JUN 14
- The Swamp Yankees – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Pete Howard Duo – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bramblin’ Thru Fest featuring The Wild Brambles/Jeff Stempa and the Passin’ Thrus/Mark Omiatek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE JUN 16
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Dave McGarry – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- MJ and The Way – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUN 17
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Cassadaga Area Concert Band – Cassadaga’s Floating Stage – Cassadaga
- Bill Moran/Adam McKillip/Daniel Cecil – Village Green Park – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: Project Hail Mary – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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