WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 12, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU June 12
- GIVE BIG CHQ 2025 (Donate Link https://www.givebigchq.org/organizations/reg-lenna-center-for-the-arts)
- The Untouchables, The Breeze – Dunkirk Pier (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Randy & Jamie – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Lenny & the Landshark – Pellegrinos Creekside Pavilion – Warren
- Chadakoin Chamber Duo – Twig & Vine – Warren
FRI June 13
- Yassou Festival (Day 1) – St. Nicholas Church – Jamestown
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Sischo Barton & Barton – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Lenny & the Landshark – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – Buddy Brewsters – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Beach House Bar and Grille – Dunkirk
- AJ Tetzlaff – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
- DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point
SAT June 14
- Yassou Festival (Day 2) – St. Nicholas Church – Jamestown
- Party McFly – Vibe on Five – Dunkirk
- Miranda Wilcox – Westfield VFW – Westfield
- Campfire Junkie – Encore – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point
- Mosaic Foundation – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- DJ Felony – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward, Interstate Daydream – Mayville Train Depot (2025 Music at the Market) – Mayville
- Bucked Up – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ten Pound Hammer – Pope Haven Campgrounds – Conewango
- Pedro & the Smooth Cats – Bull Frog – Jamestown
- The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Smokin 45 – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren
SUN June 15
- Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE June 17
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Ribs n Bones – Warren
WED June 18
- Miranda Wilcox – Ellington Town Square – Ellington
- Lenny & the Landshark – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Wicked Warrens Summer Jam – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Jeremy Jaeger – Findley Lake Park (Sunset Sounds on the Lake Series) – Findley Lake
