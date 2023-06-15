WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 15, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 15

Arts on Fire LIVE with Charity Nuse and Friends – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Mike Brunacini and Songs of Sixpence – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Celt Division (a band from Finland) – The Fish – Bemus Point

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI JUN 16

Tempus and Eden on Fire – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Loose Connection – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT JUN 17

The Reg presents: Lez Zeppelin – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Celt Division (a band from Finland) – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Rock Avenue – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

River Lynch – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Sixpence – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Red Rain – The Fish – Bemus Point

Twisted Lid – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

SUN JUN 18

Kallie Williams – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Fractures – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

No Consensus – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

Open mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam Gould – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON JUN 19

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Gavin Paterniti – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUN 21