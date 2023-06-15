WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 15, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUN 15
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Charity Nuse and Friends – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Mike Brunacini and Songs of Sixpence – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Celt Division (a band from Finland) – The Fish – Bemus Point
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI JUN 16
- Tempus and Eden on Fire – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Loose Connection – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT JUN 17
- The Reg presents: Lez Zeppelin – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Celt Division (a band from Finland) – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Lenny Sales – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Rock Avenue – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- River Lynch – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Sixpence – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Red Rain – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Twisted Lid – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
SUN JUN 18
- Kallie Williams – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Fractures – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point
- No Consensus – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point
- Open mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam Gould – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON JUN 19
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Gavin Paterniti – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUN 21
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open mic night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at The Reg: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
