WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 16, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 16

Third Thursday concert series featuring Feverhawk and Hot At Bats – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Open Mic Night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI JUN 17

Tito TVM – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUN 18

Wasted Whiskey – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Model Citizen – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Smokehouse – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: The Bad Guys (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JUN 19

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

“ Sunday Sessions” with Bill Ward featuring Cindy Love – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Horton and Hanna – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Elle Taylor – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON JUN 20

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE JUN 21

WRFA Great American Picnic featuring Juda H. Priest, Backlog, Cold Lazarus, Cindy Love & Her All-Star Band, Porcelain Busdrivers, Gary Peters Jr., and Matthew Larson – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

WED JUN 22