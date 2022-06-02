WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 2, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 02

  • Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI JUN 03

  • Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
  • Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
  • Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT JUN 04

  • Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Erich Semelka – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
  • Northern Accents – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
  • Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Good-Eyed Ear – Llama Club – Ashville
  • Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Coldspring Fire Hall – Steamburg
  • OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
  • Midnight Smoke – The Tap Room – Westfield

SUN JUN 05

  • Ryan Melquist Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Sunday Sessions” with Bill Ward featuring Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Brian K Chase – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

MON JUN 06

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JUN 08

  • Derek Davis Duo – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: The Duke – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

