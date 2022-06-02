WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 2, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 02

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI JUN 03

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT JUN 04

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Erich Semelka – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

Northern Accents – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Good-Eyed Ear – Llama Club – Ashville

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Coldspring Fire Hall – Steamburg

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Midnight Smoke – The Tap Room – Westfield

SUN JUN 05

Ryan Melquist Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

“ Sunday Sessions” with Bill Ward featuring Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian K Chase – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

MON JUN 06

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JUN 08