WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 22, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 22

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI JUN 23

Adam Gould – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

SON – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Furious George Trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

The Saloonatics – The Fish – Bemus Point

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dean Wells – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Gavin Paterniti – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT JUN 24

Mike Gantzer & The Mall Grabs with Bad Waitress and The Elektra Kings – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Mike Gantzer & The Mall Grabs with Feverhawk – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

SON – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point

JenuineCello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Bucked Up – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Brian K Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN JUN 25

Tommy Link Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Midnight Kings and Impact – The Fish – Bemus Point

Big Inlet Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Retro Phonics – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Iron Eyes – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

MON JUN 26

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Oliver Burdo – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED JUN 28