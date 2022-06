WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 23, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 23

Open Mic Night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Only Frank – The Fish – Bemus Point

Jim Madden and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI JUN 24

Lazlo Hollyfeld – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Chautauqua Lake Yacht Club – Lakewood

50 Miles to Empty – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point

Derek Davis Duo – Vikings Lake Park – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT JUN 25

White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Eliot Road Acoustics – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Noah Gokey – The Fish – Bemus Point

1980 Something – The Fish – Bemus Point

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Iron Eyes Maybee – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Lenny Sales – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

SUN JUN 26

Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jackson Rohm – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

Brian K Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUN 27

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JUN 29