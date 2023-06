WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 29, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 29

John Cross presents Cajun/Blues Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Rustic Ramblers – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI JUN 30

Midnight Smoke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

1980 Something – The Fish – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Tribute to Jackson Rohm – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Backlog – Vikings Lake Park – Maple Springs

Benjamin Sheridan – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Great Blue Heron Music Festival – Heron Farm & Events Center – Sherman

Small Town Rollers – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: Book Club: The Next Chapter – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 01

Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Sharp Dressed Man – The Fish – Bemus Point

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Smokin’ 45 – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Hanna & Horton – Weeden Park – Randolph

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Great Blue Heron Music Festival – Heron Farm & Events Center – Sherman

SUN JUL 02

Northern Accents – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Sequins – The Fish – Bemus Point

Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

Great Blue Heron Music Festival – Heron Farm & Events Center – Sherman

Open mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUL 03

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Sudden Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point

Qwister – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

TUE JUL 04

Qwister – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Mike Zogoria – The Fish – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Fractures – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Backlog – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

WED JUL 05