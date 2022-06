WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 30, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUN 30

Open Mic Night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Marc Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI JUL 01

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Brian K Chase – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point

Jackson Rohm – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Great Blue Heron Music Festival – Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman

SAT JUL 02

Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

Echoes on Water – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Crush – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

SUN JUL 03

The Smooth Cats – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

50 Miles to Empty – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Sean Patrick McGraw – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

Jeff Fetterman Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Marshmellow Overcoat acoustic – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ron Yarman – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

The Doug Phillips Trio – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Derek Davis Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JUL 04

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

James Calavitta – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dam Near Famous – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

WED JUL 06