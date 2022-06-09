WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 9, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUN 09
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- The Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- Trevor Wilkins – Island Park Recreational Area – Youngsville
FRI JUN 10
- Smokin’ 45 – Celoron Park – Celoron
- Cold Lazarus – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Key West Express – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT JUN 11
- Well Worn Boot and Vibe Supply – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Amanda Barton – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Max Muscato – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Key West Express – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Maiden Voyage – Pope Haven Campgrounds – Randolph
SUN JUN 12
- Matt Gavula – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dan Baney – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Derek Davis Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
- Doug Phillips and Amanda Barton – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Ion Sky – Merritt Winery – Forestville
MON JUN 13
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JUN 15
- The Growlers – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: My Big Fat Greek Wedding – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
