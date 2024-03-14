WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 14, 2024 (St. Patrick’s Day weekend)

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 14

JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

The Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI MAR 15

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Lena Morano and Drew Minton – Forte – Jamestown

Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – Ashville General Store – Ashville

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

DTO – The Tap Room – Westfield

SAT MAR 16

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Rusty B – Forte – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Smilo and The Ghost – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

The Riffriders acoustic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Kody & Herren – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: The Boys in the Boat – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 17

Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON MAR 18

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 20