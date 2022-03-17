WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 17, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAR 17
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Sixpence – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube
- AJ Tetzlaff – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Alex Kates and Dan Shanahan – Warren American Legion – Warren
- Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe & Lounge – Warren
- JHS Presents: Fiddler on the Roof – Jamestown High School – Jamestown
FRI MAR 18
- Eliot Road Band – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip (The Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- JHS Presents: Fiddler on the Roof – Jamestown High School – Jamestown
SAT MAR 19
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- In Crowd – Celoron Legion – Jamestown
- AJ Tetzlaff – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Brian K Chase – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Tim Bartlett – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- The Retro Phonics Band – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington
- Midnight Smoke – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Dark Star Orchestra – Holiday Valley Resort – Ellicottville
- Surprise Guise – Huey’s – Youngsville
- Movies at The Reg: Licorice Pizza – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 20
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 21
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 23
- Movies at The Reg: Parallel Mothers – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
—
SAT APR 09
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo with South 62 – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
