WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 17, 2022

THU MAR 17

Arts on Fire LIVE with Sixpence – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube

AJ Tetzlaff – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Alex Kates and Dan Shanahan – Warren American Legion – Warren

Backlog – Snuffy’s Cafe & Lounge – Warren

JHS Presents: Fiddler on the Roof – Jamestown High School – Jamestown

FRI MAR 18

Eliot Road Band – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip (The Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

JHS Presents: Fiddler on the Roof – Jamestown High School – Jamestown

SAT MAR 19

Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

In Crowd – Celoron Legion – Jamestown

AJ Tetzlaff – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Brian K Chase – Busti Tap House – Busti

Tim Bartlett – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

The Retro Phonics Band – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington

Midnight Smoke – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Dark Star Orchestra – Holiday Valley Resort – Ellicottville

Surprise Guise – Huey’s – Youngsville

Movies at The Reg: Licorice Pizza – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 20

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 21

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 23

Movies at The Reg: Parallel Mothers – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

—

SAT APR 09