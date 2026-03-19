WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 19, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 19

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAR 20

Tsavo Highway with Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Open mic with Logan Alexander – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Water Horse – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Dan Siracuse – Raven & Thorn – Fredonia

SAT MAR 21

Smilo & The Ghost – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jason Mirek – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Jamie Smith – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jade Giambrone – The Cooler – Sherman

Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Surprise Guise – Huey’s Place – Youngsville, PA

SUN MAR 22

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dan Siracuse – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED MAR 25