WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 23, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAR 23
- The Reg Presents: Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
FRI MAR 24
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brooke Surgener – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Alex Kates – The Tap Room – Westfield
SAT MAR 25
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Randy & Hendy – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: Maybe I Do – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 26
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 27
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 29
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Living – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
