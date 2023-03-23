WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 23, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 23

The Reg Presents: Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

FRI MAR 24

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brooke Surgener – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Alex Kates – The Tap Room – Westfield

SAT MAR 25

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Randy & Hendy – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: Maybe I Do – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 26

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 27

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 29