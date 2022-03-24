WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 24, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI MAR 25

  • Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Don Yarman – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT MAR 26

  • Feverhawk -The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Hard Luck Rangers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Gabriel Birkby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Acoustic Jukebox – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
  • The Growlers – Balloons – Ellicottville
  • Movies at The Reg: Death on the Nile – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 27

  • Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 28

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 30

  • Movies at The Reg: Dog – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

