WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 24, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
FRI MAR 25
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Don Yarman – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT MAR 26
- Feverhawk -The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Hard Luck Rangers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Gabriel Birkby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Acoustic Jukebox – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- The Growlers – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Death on the Nile – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 27
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 28
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 30
- Movies at The Reg: Dog – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
