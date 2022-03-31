WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 31, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI APR 01
- Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Riffriders – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing) – Lakewood
- Cold Lazarus – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Ion Sky – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
SAT APR 02
- In Crowd – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky acoustic – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian K Chase – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: Mother’s Day – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 03
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 04
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
SAT APR 09
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo with South 62 – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
