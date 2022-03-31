WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 31, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI APR 01

Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Riffriders – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing) – Lakewood

Cold Lazarus – The Tap Room – Westfield

Ion Sky – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

SAT APR 02

In Crowd – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky acoustic – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian K Chase – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren

Movies at The Reg: Mother’s Day – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 03

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 04

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

SAT APR 09