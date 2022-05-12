WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 12, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 12

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jamie Smith – Wicked Warren’s – Warren

Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

FRI MAY 13

Ion Sky unplugged – The Empty Pint at Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti

SAT MAY 14

The Hallow Society – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Brianna Blankenship – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Qwister – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Dark Horse Run – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewery – Warren

Movies at The Reg: Father Stu – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 15

50 Miles to Empty – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky acoustic – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

“ Sunday Sessions” Open Mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAY 16

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 18