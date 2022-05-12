WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 12, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAY 12
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Wicked Warren’s – Warren
- Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
FRI MAY 13
- Ion Sky unplugged – The Empty Pint at Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti
SAT MAY 14
- The Hallow Society – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Brianna Blankenship – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Qwister – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dark Horse Run – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewery – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: Father Stu – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 15
- 50 Miles to Empty – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky acoustic – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- “Sunday Sessions” Open Mic with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAY 16
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 18
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
