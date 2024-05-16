WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 16, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 16

Third Thursday presents: William Shakespeare’s “What You Will” – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Busti

FRI MAY 17

Infinity student recital – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Hard Luck Story trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rick & The Roadhouse Rockers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Harmony Dillingham – Ashville General Store – Ashville

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

aKoostikly challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT MAY 18

Model Citizen – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Big Sauce trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Earle Wallace – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Backlog – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Apollo Canna Company – Salamanca

Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 19

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

WED MAY 22