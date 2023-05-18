WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 18, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 18

Arts on Fire LIVE: Fredonia Guitar Quintet – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

SON and Miranda Wilcox – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Adam Gould and Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

FRI MAY 19

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kyle Gustafson – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Ion Sky trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

The Saloonatics – The Fish – Bemus Point

Tommy Link – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Cooler – Sherman

SAT MAY 20

The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Crush – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Fractures – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SON – Apollo Canna – Salamanca

Ricky Skaggs – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Air – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAY 21

Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point

Derek Davis – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Iron Eyes – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAY 22

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 24