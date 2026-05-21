WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 21, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 21
- U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Brass Band – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 22
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ultraviolet – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jeff Fetterman – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Gavin Paterniti – Ellicottville Brewing Company in Little Valley – Little Valley
- Dangerbird – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Cam Lord – Raven & Thorn – Fredonia
SAT MAY 23
- WRFA’s Vintage & Art Fair – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- The Away Team – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Michael Hund & The Classic Rock All-Starts – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Jays – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- The Freeze – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Chris Higbee – The Cooler – Sherman
- OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN MAY 24
- Kickstart Rumble – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Skinny Moo Band – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Landing – Bemus Point
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Qwister – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Buttermilk Falls Gang – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON MAY 25
- Hellz Bellz/Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE MAY 26
- Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
WED MAY 27
- Movies at The Reg: The Christophers – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
Leave a Reply