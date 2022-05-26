WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 26, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAY 26
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI MAY 27
- Joseph Quick – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- XOXO Trio – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT MAY 28
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Lenny Sales – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
- Kross Bones – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
- SASS Acoustics – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jenn and Scott acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Derek Davis Duo Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Chris Higbee – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
SUN MAY 29
- Katie Henry – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
- Jeff Fetterman Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood
- Only Humen – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- “Sunday Sessions” with Bill Ward featuring John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville
- JB Martin and Smokin Dog/Sixpence – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Geezers – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
MON MAY 30
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith and Chris Raffa (Porcelain Busdrivers) – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
WED JUN 01
- Jess Royer and Nick Warren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Northman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
