WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 26, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 26

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI MAY 27

Joseph Quick – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

XOXO Trio – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAY 28

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

Kross Bones – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

SASS Acoustics – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jenn and Scott acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Derek Davis Duo Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Chris Higbee – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

SUN MAY 29

Katie Henry – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

Jeff Fetterman Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Empty Pint (Southern Tier Brewing Company) – Lakewood

Only Humen – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

“ Sunday Sessions” with Bill Ward featuring John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville

JB Martin and Smokin Dog/Sixpence – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Geezers – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman

MON MAY 30

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Jamie Smith and Chris Raffa (Porcelain Busdrivers) – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

WED JUN 01