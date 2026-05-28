WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 28, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 28
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Shamus O’Donnell – Nice Ash Cigars – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 29
- Adam Gould – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Tsavo Highway with Early Attic and Cole Davidson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Turn: The Musical – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Eastwind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Smokin’ 45 (100th anniversary celebration) – Fluvanna Fire Department – Greenhurst
- Ion Sky trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Happy Days – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Black Widow – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Goldilocks – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Markus Lambert – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ten Cent Howl – Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Jason Mirek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: You, Me & Tuscany – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT MAY 30
- Circuit1 – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron Legion – Jamestown
- Doug Phillips Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Party McFly/Taylor Remaid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Bottoms Up – The Grandview – Ellington
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Travis Happoldt – The Cooler – Sherman
- Zach Gerken Band Duo – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Screaming East – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Harry’s Hooligans – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Scott MacCallum – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Black Widow – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Midnight Recovery – Steelbound Dunkirk – Dunkirk
SUN MAY 31
- The Town Pants – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Regis Singing Strings – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Byways – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Black Widow acoustic – 14 Main – Bemus Point
- Campfire Junkie – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Mambo Trio – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE JUN 02
- Allykat – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUN 03
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: I Swear – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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