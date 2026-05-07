WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 7, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 07

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAY 08

Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Black Widow acoustic duo – The Office Restaurant – Kennedy

Kris Meekins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Trailer Trash – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Tom Robert – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Marc by Sofia – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT MAY 09

White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

WNY Dueling Pianos – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Tennesee Whiskey – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Southpaw Sal – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Ion Sky – Cassadaga Valley Central School District (spring thing) – Sinclairville

Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman

Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged (Bent Fest 2026) – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Jerod Eggleston – twig & vine – Warren, PA

SUN MAY 10

Bill Ward – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Brian K Chase – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Johnny Grey – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

TUE MAY 12

Memory Cafe featuring Journal Making with Deb Eck – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Buzzy Bussoletti – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

WED MAY 13