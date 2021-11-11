WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 11, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 11

The Karl-Marks Show – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Dan Baney – The Corner Bar and Grillz – Corry

FRI NOV 12

Dark Water Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

DTO – Captain Ale’s – Dunkirk

Fresh Buns New Meat – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT NOV 13

Arts on Fire LIVE with Cold Lazarus – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Streaming on Facebook and Youtube

The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hanna and Horton – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

KISS Army (A Tribute to KISS) – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Dean Wells acoustic – CJ Spirits – Kane

Stealing Thunder – Captain Ale’s – Dunkirk

Union Overdrive – Corry Central Labor Club – Corry

Movies at The Reg: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON NOV 15

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 17