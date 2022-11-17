WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 17, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 17

Arts on Fire LIVE with Pearl City Jazz – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM – YouTube and Facebook

Infinity students and ensembles – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI NOV 18

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bill Ward and John Cross – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Ion Sky acoustic – The Fish – Bemus Point

Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT NOV 19

Lenny Sales – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Midnight Jamboree (Bryan Moore and Tom Hodges) – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Elaina Alston – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point

Hickups – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: My Policeman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN NOV 20

Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 21

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 23