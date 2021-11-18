WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 18, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 18

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Kody and Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

FRI NOV 19

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ion Sky unplugged – The Fish – Bemus Point

Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville

Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT NOV 20

Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Ion Sky acoustic trio – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

Derek Davis Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

50 Miles to Empty – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Brooke Surgener – 2 Ames – Chautauqua

Davey O – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

Derek Davis Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren

Movies at The Reg: The French Dispatch – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON NOV 22

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 24