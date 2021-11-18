WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 18, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU NOV 18
- Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Kody and Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
FRI NOV 19
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky unplugged – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Tommy Z Band – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT NOV 20
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Ion Sky acoustic trio – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
- Derek Davis Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- 50 Miles to Empty – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Brooke Surgener – 2 Ames – Chautauqua
- Davey O – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Derek Davis Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: The French Dispatch – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
MON NOV 22
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED NOV 24
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Randy Graham and Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
