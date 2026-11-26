THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI NOV 27
- Cheney Maxine/Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Hagg Brothers Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Angel Busch – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Bullfrog All-Stars – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Campfire Junkie – Chautauqua Suites’ Bellini Lounge – Mayville
- Midnight Frolic – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 28
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Teddy Long, Early Attic and Nights of Harmonia – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Dueling Pianos – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Slim & Red – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jeff Fetterman Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Down Right Dirty – The Tap Room – Westfield
- White Bronco – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
SUN NOV 29
- Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED DEC 02
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: You Can See Everything – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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