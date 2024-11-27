WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 28, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI NOV 29

Shamus O’Donnell – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Smilo & The Ghost – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

SAT NOV 30

Blue Morning (Foreigner tribute) – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Acoustic Jukebox – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Total Chaos – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lenny and The Landshark – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Tommy Z Band with Damone Jackson – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN DEC 01

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

5 man aKoostic Jam – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED DEC 04