WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 28, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI NOV 29
- Shamus O’Donnell – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Smilo & The Ghost – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
SAT NOV 30
- Blue Morning (Foreigner tribute) – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Acoustic Jukebox – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Total Chaos – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny and The Landshark – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Tommy Z Band with Damone Jackson – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN DEC 01
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- 5 man aKoostic Jam – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
WED DEC 04
- Open mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
