WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 3, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.

THU NOV 03

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI NOV 04

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

St. Vith – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Tommy Link – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Theory of Evolution – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SAT NOV 05

Smokin’ 45 and Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Rebelmatic with Hot at Bats – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point

Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Furious George – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN NOV 06

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 07

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 09