WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 10, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 10

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI OCT 11

  • The Reg presents: Haunted Objects Live – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
  • Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Black Widow – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
  • Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Ion Sky trio – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
  • Two & A Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
  • Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

SAT OCT 12

  • Diggin’ Roots Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Elaina Alston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Interstate Daydream – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Pearl City Jazz Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
  • Gimme Sugar (Rolling Stones tribute) – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

SUN OCT 13

  • OLDFISH duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville

TUE OCT 15

  • Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

WED OCT 16

  • Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

